Rival royal families clash over burial of the paramount chief of Konongo

Tensions have escalated in the Konongo community as two royal families clashed over the burial arrangements of the late paramount chief, Nana Batafo Acheampong Nti II.



The dispute is said to revolve around the installation of a new chief to oversee the funeral rites, with conflicting claims from the different gates.



In a TV3 news report, the saga began in January 2022 when Nana Batafo Acheampong Nti II passed away, and following tradition a new chief was installed.



However, contention arose as other royal gates sought to present their chief for the vacant stool.



“So, in January 2022, Nana Batafour Acheampong Nti II, the late Konongo paramount chief died and per tradition when a chief dies, there should be a process of the installation of a new chief, and the new chief is supposed to oversee the funeral of the late chief.



“So, a new chief was installed but then there are two royal gates, so any of them has the opportunity to present someone as a new chief. So, one of the gates presented one but I think the other gate wasn't enthused about this, particularly the new chief who had not been recognized since his installation by the other gates,” TV3’s Ashanti regional reporter Williams Evans Nkoom asserted.



The newly installed chief, who has not been recognized by the opposing gate, is reported to have attempted to make arrangements for the final funeral rites.



Chaos ensued during the said meeting between the chief and the other opposing gate of the Konongo traditional council leading to a clash resulting in five persons being arrested.



“… so, the chief had gone to the palace to meet with the elders of the Konongo traditional council and to make arrangements for the final funeral rites of the late Nana Batafour but while they were in the process of doing that, the other gate also bumped into the meeting and there was chaos.



“According to them, the matter is in court so they have no power to meet and even plan the final funeral rites,” he added.



He continued, “As at the time I was coming on air the police were yet to release the five persons who are currently in their custody on bail.



“The police are reluctant to grant the bail because it borders on criminality, they are preparing to prosecute them and there is a possibility of transferring them to the Juaben court.”



It may be recalled that the Asona clan royal family of Konongo took legal action by applying for an injunction against the burial and funeral celebration of the late chief in September 2023.



Nana Asamoah Korang III, Akyem Kotoku Abodomhene, and the biological brother of the deceased chief expressed dismay at the planning of the funeral celebration without their knowledge, contrary to customary practices.



He emphasized the importance of respecting Akan traditions, where burials are typically organized by the family and kin of the deceased.



Nana Kwame Batafo Acheampong Nti II, who served as the Chief of Konongo from 1983 to 2022, was the 18th chief of the community. Following his demise, Nana Dr. Awuah Abedimsa II was customarily enstooled as the new chief.





Palace War: It was a moment of chaos as two royal families fought fiercely over the funeral arrangement of the late paramount chief of Konongo, Nana Batafour Acheampong Nti II.#NewsCentral pic.twitter.com/yIPG7jAkx6 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 6, 2023

