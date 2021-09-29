Ritual murder case: Invite my client or expunge former Ashiaman MP’s name from the facts – Lawyer

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: GNA

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman has asked the police to invite him or expunge his name from the case of Felix Ansah, a self-confessed ritual murderer, whose past jobs included burying a pregnant woman for him (the MP).



Mr. Koblah Senanu, lawyer for the MP, Alfred Agbesi, said his client’s name should be expunged in the facts and the Police must apologize to the MP.



He noted that the continuous use of the former MP’s name in the case amounted to defamation.



Mr. Senanu told an Accra Circuit Court that since the case of the taxi driver came up, his client’s name was all over the media and the former MP was being shunned wherever he went because of the reportage.



According to Mr. Senanu, the former MP was a senior public officer, a former Tribunal Chairman and three-time MP for Ashiaman and he would not engage in such an act.



Counsel said, “If it were a person in high office, the police would have investigated the allegation level against him or her noting that in the instant case, no one has called his client over the issue.”



He said the Police must do concrete investigations before “spilling the beans.”



Assistant Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare said the MP as a senior member of State could also walked to the Criminal Investigations Department to give a statement in respect of the matter.



ASP Asare said the Police were investigating the tentacles of the matter.



Felix Ansah, a taxi driver, who allegedly confessed to killing many people for ritual purposes, including burying a pregnant woman at Ashaiman, has been granted GHS 60,000 with two sureties.



Ansah indicated on “Maakye” an Onua TV morning show, to the host Captain Smart, that burying of a pregnant woman was done allegedly for a former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news.



The Prosecution, narrating the facts, told the Court that sometime in September this year, the attention of Police was drawn to a statement made or published on the “Maakye show” on Onua Television station by the accused person to the effect that he buried pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman.



The Prosecutor said upon the receipt of the information, the Police launched investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of the accused person.



It said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person was a taxi driver and resided at Weija, Accra.



The Prosecution said it was also established during investigation that on September, 2, this year, at Onua TV morning show namely “Maakye” with the host, Captain Smart, the accused in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) had killed many people in the past.



It said he stated that he had buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman to perform rituals for a former MP for Ashaiman.



The Prosecution said the Police were, however, yet to extend the investigation to where the pregnant woman and other persons mentioned were buried by the accused person.