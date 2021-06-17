Ritual Killing: AG orders police to charge Kasoa teenagers with conspiracy, murder

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Attorney General (AG) has directed the Police to charge the two teenagers who allegedly killed 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah, at Kasoa, with conspiracy and murder.



Nicholas Kini and Eric Nyarko reportedly killed Mensah in April this year for ritual purposes at Lamptey Mills, near Kasoa.



Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo told Ofaakor District Court, "My Lord we have received the advice from the AG's office directing the police to charge accused persons with the offences of conspiracy to commit crime to wit Murder and Murder."



Chief Insp. Agbo said the Police had obtained the investigation charge statements from the teenagers and forwarded them to the AG for further directions.



"We are, therefore, waiting for bail of indictment and summary of evidence from AG's office for same to be served on the accused persons for committal proceedings to commence,"he said.



Mr Samuel Attuah, defense counsel for the teenagers, said they were waiting for the AG so the trial could start as soon as possible.



Mr Attuah also stated that he had filed for bail for his client and the bail application was expected to be heard next week.



The matter has been adjourned to July 15.



The teenagers allegedly lured Mensah, their playmate, into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.



They, subsequently, buried him in the building. Police said the teenagers planned to recover the victim’s body later that night for money rituals.



The crime shocked the nation, sparking nationwide debate about parenting and charlatans who claim to make people rich.



