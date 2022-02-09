Rita Queen releases new song titled 'My shield'

Music of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Ghanaian-US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Rita Queen is out with a new gospel tune which comes along with a spectacular visual dubbed "My Shield".



Rita Queen over the years has become a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity after she had incepted the turf with "He Reigns" which garnered a good number of patrons and dominated the media turf at this side.



The New Year has seen Rita Queen making another wonderful musical entrance with a song of worship and adoration.



Rita Queen who has gained a stem introduction at the world's music market performed "My Shield" on a live recording.



Her vocal clarity is one to write home about. Rita has proved to the world why she deserves all the attention she is enjoying at the global market with her vocal dexterity, attitude, and performance on 'My Shield". It's evident to the fact that Rita Queen has mastered every technique of her craft.



One should complement Rita for her taste for quality things when considering the visual standard of her new release "My Shield".



Contextually, Rita Queen in her new release glorified her maker when she said "you are my glory, the one who holds my head high".



She continued to acknowledge the goodness of the Lord "I cried to you and you answered from your holy mountain".



Rita Queen registered in the song how the Lord had been her shield in times of difficulties and terror, thus, adopting the hook "Oh Lord, you are a shield around me".



The "He Reign" singer in her new record also raised a prayer to the Lord. She called on the Lord to take her just as she is while she surrendered her will to the Lord.

In the second stanza of 'My Shield', she registered "Take me as I am. I surrender my heart to you". "take me as I am, I surrender my mind to you". "Take me as I am, I surrender my soul to you, yeah take it all".



Rita Queen climaxed her performance with a series of declarations and decrements.



Visuals



The visual content of 'My Shield' is very relatable. Considering the introduction, Rita Queen is seen walking in a delayed motion towards a piano which depicts her readiness to sing to her maker.



Another episode depicts a young man strolling the street and in the process, he escaped an accident.



The episode translates how the Lord shielded the young man from untimely death which connotes the theme of the song.



Shot on high-quality visuals, Rita Queen has raised the bar so high at the gospel music fraternity.



About Rita Queen



Rita Queen is known as Rita Nkansah on her legal documents. She hails from Akim-Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but makes her living in the United States, Irvington, New Jersey.



Rita Queen had her elementary education at the Hecta Preparatory school, Akim Oda and proceeded to acquire secondary education at Akim Swedru secondary school.



Trained as a Nurse at Oda community nursing training school, Rita Queen moved to the States in 2010.



Rita had nurtured her talent when she performed at various churches before joining the music industry some few years ago.



According to her, she is poised at preaching salvation and proclaiming the goodness of God unto humanity through Music.



Musical Catalogue:

1. Holy Name:

Rita Queen invaded the music scene as a professional performer in 2020 with "Holy Name". Released on August 29, 2020, the song has garnered over 26,000 views on YouTube.



2. He Reign

'He Reign' has garnered over 208k views on YouTube since its release on March 5, 2020.



The song has remained one of the most streamed songs from the musician since her inception. Performing on an Afro rhythm, Rita showcased her dance skills and vocal power on the record.



3. My Shield

'My Shield' is the new product from the musician in the new year, 2022. The song released in less than a month has garnered over 23,000 views on YouTube.