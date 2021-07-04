Rising tension, insecurity reflective of Akufo-Addo – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has observed that the heightening state of insecurity characterised by murders and brutalities, is reflective of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Decrying the recent spate of murders in the country, Mr Mahama, who was speaking at Ho, on Saturday, 3 July 2021, at the opening of a retreat for communicators of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his condolences to the families of lynched social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed and the two others who were shot and killed by soldiers in Ejura, Ashanti Region, as they marched to demand justice for Kaaka.



He observed that the rising tension and general state of insecurity engulfing the country are reflective of the leader himself, noting that the situation is “unfortunate.”



The NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, commended the party’s communication team for promoting and explaining the party’s ‘People’s Manifesto’ to Ghanaians, noting that the policies outlined in the manifesto became the most talked-about by Ghanaians because it reflected the aspirations of the people.



He also applauded the team for their reliance on facts and data.



Mr Mahama encouraged the NDC communicators not to worry about the frequent resort to personal attacks and intimidation by the party’s main opponents.



He also urged members of the NDC and other sympathisers, to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the many challenges they are suffering under Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.