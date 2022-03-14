Rise up and defend the party - Salam Mustapha charges NPP youth

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aspiring National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha speaking at a Youth Forum organized by the NPP UK Branch Youth Wing on Saturday, 12th March, called on the teeming youth of the party to rise and defend the party for continuation.



Salam Mustapha popularly known as SM who served as the Deputy Youth organiser to Sammi Awuku, said he believes in the can-do spirit of the party's youth and he knows they can marshall the forces to beat the NDC in the next elections.



He added, “the youth played a critical role in the party's historic victory in 2016 where the NPP defeated the incumbent NDC with close to a million votes, and I know and believe we can repeat that in 2024 with the same spirit.” He added that he believes in the fearlessness and courage of the the NPP and what they can achieve.



“Though we have our issues and problems, we cannot allow the NDC to win the 2024 elections and send this country backwards,” he stressed and further said, the NPP is the party that guarantees the future of the youth hence the need to sustain it in office.



He also used the occasion to call on the youth to be united and resolute in supporting the government's transformational agenda. The NPP he added has “demonstrated to be the party with the requisite skill and expertise to transform mother Ghana.”



The Youth Forum which was dubbed “Reinvigorating the drive of the diaspora youth towards 2024” had the 2nd Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia as the special guest and the Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the guest speaker.