Rise up against 'loose-talker' K.T Hammond – NDC Youth wing urges

Politics of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned attempts by Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, K.T Hammond to denigrate the Youth of Ghana.



According to the NDC’s Youth Wing, this government and its appointees and associates always try their best to shift blame and describe the youth as worthless when they have failed to provide them with the needed opportunities for growth.



“The NDC’s Youth Wing believes that the Ghanaian Youth is not as worthless as KT Hammond describes them and therefore condemns his utterances about the Ghanaian Youth.



"The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in no uncertain terms, the comments of KT Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa following the booing of the failed president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Independence Square during the Global Citizen Show. Ordinarily, such commentary from a known loose talker will not elicit a response but seeing how he deliberately sought to denigrate young people of this country, he must be called out,” a statement from the NDC Youth Wing said.



To them, the political party he belongs to must call him to order and ask him to apologise to the youth of Ghana else it will be seen as an endorsement of the reckless comment made by a lawmaker who should know better.



“KT Hammond and his ilk must know that if the current situation in the country does not get any better, any agitation and civil unrest will begin with the political class. He must retract his comments, apologize to the youth and focus on helping his government FIX the economy. The New Patriotic Party must call KT Hammond to order. Failure to do so will mean their tacit endorsement of his reckless comments.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing has asked the New Patriotic Party Government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use the boos at him at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday as social research to gauge the mood in the country.



We expect the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration to view this event as free social research on the mood of the country. From all indications, our nation is on the precipice of unrest and this government must sit up and change the course of this nation



The Youth wing of the largest opposition political party says instead of blaming the boos and jeers on the opposition, there will be a need for the government to have a self-introspection and address the various challenges



“The youth of this country have shown sheer grit and courage in weathering the many hardships visited upon them by the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration. It is thus disingenuous for any old timer to question their democratic right to show their disapproval for the worst President we have seen in the Fourth Republic.”