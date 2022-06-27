Right of free expression: Ghana Police Service have not behaved responsibly - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police have always been obstructionists, Kwesi Pratt



Preventing demonstrations raises a substantial question about the professionalism, Kwesi Pratt



Every citizen has a right to free expression, Kwesi Pratt



The managing editor of the Insight newspaper and a renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has expressed concern about the Ghana Police's negligence in protecting the country's right to free expression.



He claims that the police have always used ex-parte motions to obstruct protests across the nation for various reasons.



These actions, he added, are an abuse of the law.



“Unfortunately for us, since 1992, the Ghana Police Service has not behaved responsibly when it comes to exercising the right of free expression.



“They’ve always been obstructionists and I can count the number of times when demonstrators were told they couldn’t demonstrate for one reason or the other, and the police actually went to court filing ex-parte motions to stop demonstrations from happening. I think that’s an abuse of the law," he said in an interview with Asaaseradio.com



He said the police must play a role in ensuring the right of people is respected rather than objecting to demonstrations.



“Why can’t the police go to court on notice if they have legitimate grounds for objecting to a demonstration? I think that’s an abuse which should not be tolerated at all.



“The police ought to be part of the broad national effort to build a democratic institution to ensure the rights of people are respected,” he added.



He claimed that these actions of obstructing protests raise issues of professionalism.



“When the police behave in ways they’ve done over the years, it raises a substantial question about the professionalism of our police. It raises substantial questions about the extent to which political authorities are able to manipulate the police.”



He concluded by indicating that every citizen has a right to free expression.



“I believe that the right to demonstrate is unfettered in the national constitution and every citizen has a right to free expression.” He concluded.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







NYA/BOG



