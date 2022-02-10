Ridge Church Women's Fellowship supports Frafraha Forster Home

Regional News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Ridge Church

The Accra Ridge Church (ARC) Women's Fellowship has over the weekend donated items worth thousands of Cedis to the Frafraha Forster Home, near Adentan in Accra.



The items included bags of clothing and shoes, dozens of plastic buckets, bath towels, socks, underwear, boxes of biscuits and sweets, among others.



Prior to the presentation, the Group provided lunch and refreshments for the children and shared the word of God with them in evangelism.



The President of the Women's Fellowship, Madam Peace Akwei said the gesture was to reach out to the less privileged in society.



She said in a post-presentation interview "We see this more of a privilege than a duty to share what we have with these innocent ones. We will continue to extend a hand to the less privileged as long as God blesses us with life."



The manager of the Home expressed gross appreciation to the Fellowship for the kind gesture.