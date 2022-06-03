'Riches' tag on us is an exaggeration – Ahwoi brothers

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Most Ghanaians believe that the Ahwoi brothers who served under late Presidents Jerry Rawlings and John Evans Atta Mills, respectively, have amassed a lot of wealth for themselves despite any credible evidence to back it.



This has been the notion because they have been notable figures during the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) era with key positions.



However, they say those beliefs were not the case since the reality was glaring after the exit of the NDC from power.



According to them, their modest and simple lifestyle demystified the notion about them.



“We used to but as they say money doesn’t hide. So once we got out of government and people saw the simple lifestyle that we were living I think they realized that there might be a lot of exaggeration. So it died down with time.



“But yes when we were in government we used to hear that a lot. Of course not so much with Rawlings because then it was obvious that wealth was not part of the governance phenomenon,” Professor Kwabena Ahwoi explained on GHOne State of Affairs show with Nana Aba Anamoah.



He continued “But when we entered constitutional rule, especially after Rawlings that’s when those stories started coming but as I said money doesn’t hide. If you are rich it will manifest one way or the other.”



The senior Ahwoi, also known as Uncle Ato added that he had to sacrifice his education at some point in his life in order to pull his other siblings along.



He explained that he had to do this in order to have them come to a level they would not be a burden on him and this plan worked perfectly with all of them doing well in their respective careers.



The seven siblings have put together a book yet to be outdoored to honour their late mother who passed on in 2020.



