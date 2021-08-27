Richard Appiah: Abesim murder suspect remanded

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Richard Appiah, the man who is accused of killing two kids and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been remanded by a court in Accra.



Appiah who made his first appearance at the Kaneshie District Court Thursday, is facing two counts of murder, it is reported.



The accused allegedly murdered Louis Agyemang and Stephen Boateng and also buried some of the body parts at a farm.



The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye preserved Appiah’s plea.



Appiah who was without legal representation, is expected to reappear on September 15.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane prayed the court to remand the accused pending further investigations into the matter.



Background



The discovery of three human remains in the home of the suspect Richard Appiah, 28, has shocked residents of Abesim.



A police incident report published online revealed that the suspect, on Friday, August 20, went out with his stepfather’s son and never returned. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of knowing the whereabouts of the deceased.



“Police together with the complainant [name withheld] and the suspect proceeded to the house where the suspect resides at Alaska near Abesim. Surprisingly police found the deceased lying in a supine position in one of the rooms.



The Crime Scene Management team led by Regional Crime Officer Supt. Kennedy Adusei and the Sunyani District Commander DSP Francis Humado conducted a thorough search in the house. The search unveiled another dead body having cut into pieces and kept in a double door fridge in one of the rooms”, the report stated.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the police hospital in Accra for pathological audit.



More body parts exhumed



The IGP has since ordered the police CID to conduct a full blown investigations into the incident.



A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service has revealed a shocking discovery of internal body parts of the victims have been exhumed after being discovered on a cocoa farm.



“The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the police have since exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra,” the acting director general in charge of public affairs for the Ghana Police, ACP Kwasi Ofori, confirmed to Asaase News.



Three people have been arrested in connection with the Abesim murder case. They include the 28-year-old prime suspect.The police said they have also retrieved the bodies of two teenagers found in Appiah’s living room.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Beatrice Adu on The Big Bulletin on Wednesday (25 August), ACP Ofori said the police have gone far with their investigations, and he gave the assurance that all criminal cases are being given the necessary attention.



“All regional crime officers within the 18 police regions have been tasked to make sure they get to the bottom of whatever cases are before them.“We’ve shown commitment and we’ll do whatever possible to unravel these cases. We’re paying extra attention to all developments in the country, be it murder, stealing or robbery, until we get to the bottom of it,” ACP Ofori said.