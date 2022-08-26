Richard Ahiagbah appointed NPP Director of Communications

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

A former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Richard Ahiagbah, has been appointed as the Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His appointment was contained in a press statement released under the signature of the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, August 26, 2022.



Richard Ahiagbah’s appointment was among a total of 29 others made for the various deputy executive and directorship roles of the party.



“Pursuant to Articles 10 and 15 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constitution, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, appointed the following persons to serve as Deputy National Executives of the party,” the statement read in part.



Some of the other notable names in the new appointments are Evans Nimako as Director of Research and Elections, and Dan Botwe as the Director of Campaign Strategy.



“The party takes this opportunity to congratulate all the appointees and implores them to effectively discharge their mandates as the pasrty seeks to win the 2024 general elections,” the statement concluded with.



Profile of Richard Ahiagbah made available via coverghana.com.gh



Richard Ahiagbah is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He comes from Aflao, in the Volta Region of Ghana.



Richard Ahiagbah is an astute communications professional, strategist and business leader with vast experience covering Corporate and Brand Communications, Public Policy, Internal Communications and Employee Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility and executive image management.



He has a reputation for leading teams to deliver exceptional communication programs that drive business performance. He is adept at positioning brands, businesses and personalities to deliver sustainable and measurable outcomes.



He was the CountryLead, Communications at the Mastercard Foundation Ghana hub.



Prior to that he was Group Head of Corporate Affairs at Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd where he led the execution of a bold Marketing and Corporate Affairs strategy to position GTBank as one of the leading retail banks in Ghana.



Prior to joining GTBank, he was the Group Head of Corporate Affairs for Media General – operators of TV3, 3FM, Onua FM, Connect FM and Akoma FM.



He was previously the Head of Corporate Communications at Airtel Ghana.



During his two-year tenure, he expertly transformed the reputation of the company through flawlessly delivered programs – winning 25 local and international awards for the company.



His vast experience has seen him work in multinational companies including Diageo – both in Ghana and the UK – co-driving strategy and Communications for Diageo’s CSR programmes across 14 African countries.



Richard is an accredited Public Relations Practitioner with the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR, UK). He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School, a diploma (post graduate) in Public Relations from the CIPR and a 1st Class degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.



