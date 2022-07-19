Rich blend of fresh infusion of blood - Gabby speaks on new NPP executives

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has described results from the recently held election of new executives of the party as a "rich blend of fresh infusion of blood and experience".



The NPP at a National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16 elected new leaders to spearhead affairs of the party for the next four years.



Among the new faces are Stephen Ntim, National Chairman and Justin Kodua Frimpong popularly known as JFK, General Secretary.



In a tweet, Gabby asked the newly-elected executives to "foster unity of purpose"



“The clear mandate given to Ntim and JFK is great news and must be built upon to foster unity of purpose. One important task they have is organizing parliamentary primaries but with great lessons from the recent past,” Mr Otchere-Darko tweeted.



