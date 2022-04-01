Ria Boss stuns at 2022 3Music Awards pre-show

Music of Friday, 1 April 2022
Source: Unknown
Over the years, Ria Boss has established herself as a noble, graceful and outstanding performer. Her soothing vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have always made her a delight to watch and a favorite for live performances.
Staying true to her craft, Ria Boss delivered a thrilling performance at the 2022 3Music Awards Pre-Show. The event was held on March 26, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
Clothed in a vibrant dark sequence off-shoulder feathered dress, Ria Boss performed her unreleased Somali Rose, set for release later this month. Still on the "Drip Carpet," she teamed up with Ghanaian rapper Yung Demz for a joint performance.
On Twitter, many praised the songstress for her entertaining stage.
Charley @theriaboss just killed the performance at the red carpet! Top act! pic.twitter.com/Yh94NfIiwi— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 26, 2022
@theriaboss congrats love the performance— JOE levelz (@jlevelz) March 26, 2022
I love you Ria Boss (shouting like those fans on the BET Award stage dig out). That performance was amazing! #3MusicAwards22— Heartbroken???? (@Mr_Grunitzky) March 26, 2022
@theriaboss ????❤️ ???? #3MusicAwards22— ???? (@EkowBarnes) March 26, 2022