Revoke licence of medical practitioners involved in medical negligence - Ghanaian American-based Professor

"No person shall be deprived of his life intentionally except in the exercise of the execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the laws of Ghana of which he has been convicted - Article 30 of the Constitution of Ghana.



This guarantees the right of persons in Ghana to good health care.

The constitution further reinforce this right under Article 34(2) by mandating the President to report to Parliament annually, on steps taken to realise this right (2) The President shall report to Parliament at least once a year all the steps taken to ensure the realization of the policy objectives contained in this Chapter and, in particular, the realization of basic human rights, a healthy economy, the right to work, the right to good health care and the right to education.”



Unfortunately, a Ghanaian citizen's right to good health care is gradually disappearing into thin air. The increasing reports of medical negligent cases in Ghana is climbing the ladder of fear and panic.



These cases are recorded in both public and private health centres.



The 37 Military Hospital was the first medical facility in Ghana found guilty of medical negligent in the case of a 27-year-old woman during childbirth in November 2015.



The health facility was made to pay GHS1,075,000 in damages for the negligent death. The Court awarded the father and husband GHS400,000.00 each for loss of expectations of life; GHS50,000.00 in damages of mental distress also to them and GHS100,000.00 to the baby, Yaw Nyamekye, in damages for pain and suffering. The Court also awarded GHS50,000.00 to Yaw Nyamekye in damages for disfigurement; GHS50,000.00 in damages to primary caregivers and an additional GHS25,000 in damages.



Since then, there have being numerous reports of law suits and allegations against many medical facilities in Ghana for medical negligent.



Speaking on the issue in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams, Dr. Janet Antwi Ph.D a Chemistry Professor at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio asked the government to go the extra mile to revoke the licences of health practitioners involved in these medical negligent cases.



"Just like its done here in America, l think the government of Ghana should begin to revoke the licence of these health officials who are found guilty. I have heard many sad incidence but at the end of the day, you don't hear of any punishment for the health officials involved apart from the medical facilities".



She believes this is one of the many solutions to stop the rise is medical negligence and the lack of urgency from health practitioners in Ghana.



