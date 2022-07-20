Revocation of suspensions and general amnesty for NPP members in Akuapem North Constituency

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Simon Aikins, Contributor

The Akuapem North constituency Executive Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and in consultation with the Regional Party have resolved to grant general amnesty and revoke suspensions of party faithful who in a way infringed on various constitutional provisions of the Party and or unduly suspended without recourse to article 4 (5) of the party constitution with immediate effect.



This has become necessary because of the "Come back home" programme initiated by the new Constituency Executives aimed at not only reconciling the rank and file of the NPP family in the Constituency but to mobilize all our arsenals for the great battle ahead of us in 2024.



The Executive Committee is calling on all party members to bury their differences (past or present) and forge ahead with a single purpose to retain power for the NPP to continue the forward march of Ghana’s prosperity journey.



The New Patriotic Party like any other political party is governed by rules and regulations, hence, we urge all Patriots to abide by the Constitution of the party especially article 3 (5) which clearly stipulates the duties of a party member.



We are also encouraging all party members to rise up and work even harder for the party because of the enormous task ahead of us in respect of the 2024 elections. We must always be guided by the timeless words of former President J. A. Kufuor that “it is better to be a messenger in government than a General Secretary in opposition.”



We remain resolute in our quest to deliver a resounding victory for our great party and break the 8-year political cycle in Ghana.



