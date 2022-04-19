Revival Outreach Church, La donates to Teshie Orphanage

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: Philip Eshun, Contributor

The La branch of the Revival Outreach Church (ROC) International has donated items valued at over Gh¢10,000 to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra as part of activities to commemorate the Easter festivities.



The items donated to the orphanage included bags of rice, bags of sugar, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of milk, boxes of biscuits, assorted drinks, washing detergents and 100 bags of sachet drinking water.



According to the Head Pastor of the local assembly, Rev. Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the donation exercise forms part of the church’s social responsibility to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged in society.



He added that: “Easter is a season to demonstrate compassion, forgiveness, and above all, love to one another. As a church, our mandate is not only to care for the spiritual needs of people but also to attend to their physical needs just as Jesus Christ did whilst on earth.”



Rev. Prof Amartey stressed that as Christians or believers in Christ, your life becomes meaningful and fulfilled when you positively impact your immediate society.



On behalf of the Teshie Orphanage, Madam Janet Anyeley Parker, the founder of the institution, thanked the church for the kind gesture and prayed that the good Lord would continue to bless the leadership of the church for their thoughtfulness and show of love.



Revival Outreach Church -La is a local assembly of the Revival Outreach Church International whose ministry strives on three main pillars: character building, evangelism and church planting.