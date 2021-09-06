Revised National Health Policy calls for more trained professionals – Deputy Minister

Health News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Deputy health minister, Mahama Asei Seini has called for a revised national health policy that seeks to include more health professionals in the health sector.



He has identified the need for the country to effectively plan and improve health services in the current covid-19 pandemic.



According to Mr. Seini, the training of more health experts will expedite services in the already burdened health sector.





“The current covid-19 pandemic has shown that Ghana needs experts in the country to effectively plan and improve health resources, increase efficiency, identify more cost-effective methods and evaluate alternative sources. The revised national health policy as well as the universal health care which the over-arching policy frameworks in Ghana have also underscored the need for the training of professionals towards responsive health care and efficiency of work,” he stated during a seminar at the Central University College.



He also lauded the Central University College and the University of Ghana for embarking on an initiative to train some health professionals in a bid to contribute their quota towards strengthening the health sector.



“In this regard, ii want to acknowledge your esteemed institution and the University of Ghana for toeing the line of the policy direction of the ministry of health. This will help the government fast-track its achievements in the health sector. This will health equity, access, greater efficiency, and sustainability,” he added.





