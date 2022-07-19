Review of free SHS will defeat purpose – Education Minister

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, says a review of government’s free SHS policy would go against the objective for which the policy was implemented.



This statement from the Minister is in reaction to persons calling for a review of the Free SHS over the shortage of food in the various secondary schools in the country.



Some Senior high schools across the country were on the verge of being shut down as the food shortage situation became worse.



The Education Ministry had said food supplies would reach the schools last Tuesday after the Upper West Regional Chapter of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) issued a 7-day ultimatum for the delivery to be made.



In addition to the shortage of food in the various schools in Ghana, some stakeholders have called for a review of government’s Free SHS policy.



Speaking to Atinka TV at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday July 16th 2022, the Minister for Education asked persons calling for the review to consider the purpose of the policy.



“Ask those who will pay if they will allow their children to go to any school other than than the A class schools. I hear people say that those who can afford to pay, I tell you that the rich pay more taxes and it would not be fair to ask them to pay for the policy,” he added.



Among the calls is that of Prof Stephen Adei, an educationist and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission.



He has argued that despite the numerous advantages of the Senior High School policy, the already worsened economy is being stretched by the policy because government has to allocate about GH₵7.5billion every year to the policy.



According to him, the government must exempt some so-called best Senior High Schools in the country from the policy.



“We have to look at it again. I think that there are certain schools which we should make autonomous and fee-paying and people will go there, but then make sure there are good community schools for everybody else. So the Achimota’s and the Wey Gey Hey’s, which people want their children to go, let them pay,” Prof Adei said in an interview.