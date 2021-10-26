Review Arms and Ammunition Law to capture activities on social media - Adib Saani

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Security analyst, Adib Saani, has suggested that the fact that one has registered his or her gun does not mean they should brandish it.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that one cannot publicly display guns and other weapons including, explosives in public unless with the tacit approval of the Inspector-General of Police.



The management of arms and ammunition he posited is a sensitive matter, and for him, he would advise the public not to possess guns unnecessary.



He said wielding a gun in public could mistakenly discharge and harm people.



Mr. Saani told the host Kwabena Agyapong that wielding guns in public could create fear and panic, hence there is always the need not to let people get scared.



He asserted that if everyone decides to wield a gun, then Ghana will become a parallel state.



He said some don’t have the temperament to wield weapons because, at the least provocation, they could discharge their guns.



He also stated that others also have guns but don’t know the laws about the regulation of guns.



To him, we have a problem with the law, and the way guns are wielded in public adding that when the law was first passed, we did not have social media.



In his view, there is the need to review the Arms and Ammunition Law to include emerging issues such as activities on social media.



He opined that social media is huge, and people who brandish guns on social media go viral, and for us as a country, we have to review the law to capture all that.



The law he added is subject to various interpretations, and we have to have a clear provision to capture the activities on social media.



He said everyone is entitled to their interpretation but to avoid confusion, ambiguity we need to review the law so that at least everybody would be aware of our laws.