Reverend Owusu Bempah 'runs to' Odorkor Police as alleged threats on his life heighten

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Owusu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party and a junior pastor at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has disclosed that the founder of the church has lodged official complaint at the Odorkor Police station following increasing threats on his life.



Speaking on Okay FM, Charles Owusu said some suspicious men have been visiting their church and the home of the prophet for days in cars.



“From Monday through to yesterday, some things have been going on around our church premises or area that we have never seen before and are new to us. You know what, in Ghana, the person who speaks is sometimes misinterpreted and the person who heard and went to narrate it, doesn’t narrate it well.



“So when an issue arises, people pick what’s of interest to them and tell it the way they want. With what happened around the church premises, we have informed the police about it, so they can investigate it so something bad wouldn't happen to the church or someone else,” he said.



Sharing details of why he thinks Reverend Owusu Bempah’s life is at risk, the man said their security team has for days spotted some men monitoring the church for hours and would leave when they spot the security.



According to him, they come to the church in different groups of four, each in their own cars.



“From Monday, the security men who watch over the church 24/7 noticed that some people came around. Some were in police uniforms, others were in a trotro bus, which is a 2O7 Bus, and there was a private car along with a PickUp. They stood infront of the church for a long time.



“The interesting thing is the security men could see them but then they couldn't see the security guys. For a long time to stood there, sat around and stayed monitoring the church. There were some men in police uniforms but we can't say for sure if they were policemen. So, when they saw the security men come out, they drove off,” he added.



He also added that it came to his attention that the people weren't only monitoring the church but their Prophet, Reverend Owusu Bempah’s house as well.



“On Tuesday. Another group of men came wearing police uniforms with another car still doing the same thing they did the previous day. Also, the security men saw them again, they monitored them and when they came out the men left right after again.



“Yesterday, some men dressed as Asafoaky3, like natives. They also came and did the same things the previous guys had come to do. Looking at things and monitoring the church and when the security men came out. They left again.



“The church isn't the only place it is happening, we have also noticed that just around our father's (Owusu Bempah) house some people are hovering around there. They don't know how we know and we won't tell them. As they are monitoring the movements, we don't understand,” he disclosed.



He furthermore stated that a young man who serves the preacher was stopped by a group of men on a motor, to ask about certain personal things he wishes not to disclose.



“One guy who is close to our father (Owusu Bempah) some guys crossed him with a motor to ask him questions I won't put out there. It looks as though some people have made up their minds to do something where our church is and where the Prophet Owusu Bempah lives.



“We won't sit and wait for something to happen before we inform the police, so yesterday I informed the Man of God and told him about what the security men have noticed and it is ideal to go to the police station and report it. He allowed us and the police have taken our statement,” he stated.



Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below





















ADA/KPE