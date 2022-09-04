Reverend Owusu Bempah details the two things God is looking out for in Ghana's next president

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have been wondering who will win the next elections as potential candidates declare their positions and candidacy for the elections in 2024.



The well-known Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who is renowned for foretelling national election results has stated that he was contacted by some influential Ghanaians to reveal whom God has selected to rule the country in 2024.



In response to their inquiries, he said God is watching out for peculiar characteristics for Ghana's next president.



“God is looking for a man who has a good heart for Ghana and a man that loves God,” he noted.



According to Owusu Bempah, the prominent persons who described themselves as the ones who decide how an election in the country goes, testified to his prophetic prowess, adding that he was able to predict who won the previous elections in Virginia, Ghana, Nigeria, and other countries.



He promised to let them know whom God has chosen to lead the country in the coming elections.



The man of God was in the news recently for expressing disappointment in some persons in the New Patriotic Party including Ghana’s president, his vice, and others.



Owusu Bempah was arrested in 2021 owing to a disagreement between himself and Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess, now an evangelist.