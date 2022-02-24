Reverend Asante threatened my life - Appiah Stadium opens up on confrontation

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Appiah Stadium confronts former Peace Council Chair



Appiah Stadium calls out religious leaders for being silent on current government



Reverend Prof. Asante engages Appiah Stadium in heated confrontation



Popular serial caller of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Appiah Stadium, has opened up about his confrontation with Methodist bishop and former Chairperson of the National Peace Council in recent times.



In the confrontation which was captured on camera, Appiah Stadium was engaging Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante at a funeral in the Ashanti Region.



Appiah Stadium who was narrating the incident in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye of Neat FM said he sought to question Prof Asante on why he seems to have lost his voice under the current leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite being an ardent critic of the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama.



He alleged that while he was calm in his approach, the reverend minister who was incensed by his question rather got aggressive in his response and ended up threatening his life in the process.



The last word he told was that he will cut off my head, you can look from his gesture in the video. He threatened to cut off my head,” Appiah Stadium alleged.



The NDC serial caller according to his narration accosted Prof. Asante at the funeral of the late chief of Ofinso in the Ashanti Region.



From the video, Reverend Prof Asante who seemed unhappy about Appiah Stadium’s confrontation is seen walking away in a furious manner while making various hand gestures at his accoster.



Appiah Stadium on the other hand is heard calling the reverend minister as a hypocrite.



In his interview with Akwasi Abooagye, the NDC serial caller reacted to some persons criticizing him for his actions saying “God will punish those who are saying I didn’t approach him right, you don’t speak truth, you don’t like the truth. If John Mahama was your family member, you’ll realise he was not conceived in three months.



“A lot of scandals have come up under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government however a lot of journalists and media owners are quiet about them. The cost of fuel prices is evident. When John Mahama was leaving office, the price was GHC14 per gallon. Now people are not talking about the current price because if you do, you’ll be arrested in a Rambo style,” he added.



