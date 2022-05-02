Revealed: Bawumia pledged and redeemed GH¢55,000 at 'Wataniya' programme in 2019

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President's office shocked at leakage of old video



Sheikh Mohamed Aminu Bamba says Bawumia failed to redeem pledge



Bawumia noted for supporting various activities, especially in the Zongos



Contrary to the viral video going around of a Sheikh claiming Vice President Bawumia failed to redeem a five thousand Cedis (GH¢5000) pledge he made to purchase his book at an event, it has emerged that Dr. Bawumia actually paid the GH¢5,000 Cedis right at the programme, alongside a fifty thousand Cedis (GH¢50,000) pledge he made at same Programme towards the construction of a school.



The event



The Vice President was the Special Guest of a Maulid by the Wattaaniya Society in Kumasi in 2019.



During the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia responded to an appeal by Wattaaniya for support towards the construction of Wataniiya School, by announcing a GH¢50,000 Cedis support.



Also during the programme, a book written by Sheikh Mohamed Aminu Bamba was launched and auctioned, and Dr. Bawumia pledged to buy a copy of the book for five thousand Cedis.



Pledge paid



Right at the ceremony, Dr Bawumia paid the two pledges - that is the support towards the construction of the school and the book - amounting to GH¢55,000 thousand Cedis.



Indeed available audio and video of the programme confirm the Vice President announced his support of GH¢50,000 Cedis towards the construction of the school, as well as the GH¢5,000 Cedis towards the book, which were both paid.



Also, a popular Zongo blogger, Peace Dawah Media, which circulated the viral video of the Imam claiming that his five-thousand Cedis has not been paid, has done a rejoinder admitting that Dr. Bawumia announced a combined GH¢55,000 Cedis support at the said programme, which was redeemed.



Vice President's office shocked



An aide to the Vice President, who spoke to GhanaWeb but pleaded anonymity, has expressed shock at the turn of events after three years but says the Office of the Vice President won't respond publicly to the viral video out of respect for the Sheikh and the Wattaaniya Islamic School.



The aide to the Vice President rather confirmed that the Vice President paid the two pledges right at the programme, and wondered why the GH¢50,000 Cedis, which was the larger pledge was paid and not the GH¢5,000 Cedis.



"Clearly, there is some missing link somewhere if the Sheikh is saying he did not receive the GH¢5000 Cedis," the aide said.



Another GH¢5000 cedis paid



Meanwhile, despite Dr. Bawumia redeeming the pledge three years ago, a 'new' GH¢5,000 Cedis has been sent to the author of the book.



The GH¢5,000 Cedis was sent to the author on Sunday, following his public admission that he did not receive it.