Rev. Owusu Bempah to stand trial in two different courts

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The plight of General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, seems not to be ending soon as he has been slapped with new charges by a different court.



This means Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah will be standing trial in two different courts here in Accra.



He has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace over his alleged involvement in certain threats to kill self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa at the Accra Circuit Court 1.



He will also be standing trial in Accra Circuit Court 2 with charges of abetment for causing harm and causing unlawful damage for allegedly inciting his church members to attack three police officers who went to the church to effect the arrest of those who threatened to kill Nana Agradaa.



This development comes after the police amended the charge sheet and separated the two cases which were previously being heard at Circuit Court 1.



Background



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested on September 12, 2021, with four accomplices by the Ghana Police Service.



He was arrested for allegedly storming the home of converted fetish priestess Nana Agradaa.



He was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, threat of death, and assault of public officers.



He was later granted a GH¢200,000 bail on health grounds on September 15, 2021, with two sureties.



He was standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court 1 until yesterday, October 5, 2021, when the police amended the charge sheet and separated the cases.