Rev. Owusu Bempah tackles Cardinal Appiah Turkson over prophecies

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cardinal Turkson praises IGP for clamping down on false prophets



Police to investigate 31st night prophecies



Reverend Owusu Bempah releases prophecy on 2024 elections



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Chapel International has responded to a statement by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, urging on the Ghana Police Service to continue the crackdown on prophecies by Ghanaian religious leaders.



Rev Owusu Bempah observed that Cardinal Appiah Turkson is speaking from a position of ignorance as his area of God’s work differs from that of prophets.



He said that prophecies are part of the five areas where God calls his servants and that Cardinal Turkson cannot look down on prophets.



He said that anyone who believes in the Bible should trust the works of prophets as they are ordained by God to reveal futuristic things to His people.



“If we all believe in the Bible then we must believe in prophecies. With all due respect to the catholic priest, I don’t think he understands prophecies. He spoke from ignorant perspective. If Samuel was a Ghanaian, we would have said that he was dabbling in politics but Samuel was doing the work of God.



“Cars cause fear and panic more than anything but we still sit in them. I want to that priest to be careful. If you don’t know something, don’t talk about it. How can you know that someone is a bad boy. Who knows, maybe in the face God, that priest is also a bad boy. Only God can condemn human beings.



“There is nothing wrong with correcting someone when he errs but I don’t like it when pastors publicly reprimand each other. If a fellow pastor makes a mistake, you can call him and speak to him but don’t go public with it. Call me and let’s address it. If you say someone is a bad boy, how did you know? What shows that you are also not a bad boy? No one is perfect,” he said.



Rev Owusu Bempah also announced that death is hanging around the Parliament of Ghana.



“Death is hanging around Parliament. The two candlesticks I saw are symbolic. God speaks in symbols. The candlesticks represent people’s life. We need to pray to avert that from happening. We must also pray for Parliament because things are not okay.



“It’s not due to any competition among the prophets, I’m just stating what it is. God has revealed it to me. If we are not careful there will be a bigger fight in Parliament. I saw death so we need to pray to avert that,” he said.



