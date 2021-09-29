Rev. Owusu Bempah's aide wanted by Police arrested

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service have arrested side to Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah who was recently declared wanted.



The suspect, Bright Berchie, 30, believed to be an aide to Prof. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has been arrested for threats of death.



He has also been charged with offensive conduct and possession of a firearm without lawful authority.



The suspect the Police disclosed was seen in video brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to Police officers and other persons.



A weapon was retrieved from him by the Police for a ballistic examination and further investigations.



