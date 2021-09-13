Rev. Owusu Bempah denied bail, handed one week remand

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 4.



Rev. Owusu Bempah was put before court today, Monday, September 13, 2021, following his arrested together with three of his junior pastors.



The controversial man of God who pleaded not guilty to charges proffered against him has been asked to be kept in police custody for a week.



Reports from the court premises indicate that some church members of Rev Owusu Bempah who trooped to the circuit court this morning attacked journalists and prevented them from capturing the arrival of their pastor in court.



Background



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, prior to appearing in court had been in the custody of the Ghana Police Service, for creating “multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.”



According to a widely circulated circular by the Ghana Police Service, Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.



The police indicated that, two other suspects are currently on the run and they [police] are pursuing them.



The police explained that, Rev Owusu Bempah and the three others were “being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.



“After critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gather, the police embarked on an operation on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects.”



The police statement further said, “during the operation, some members of the church believed to have been under the direction of Rev Owusu Bempah assaulted some police officers. The injured personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment.”



“The suspects are currently in the custody [of the police] and will appear before the court on Monday, September 13, 2021,” the statement added.



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, together with some of his junior pastors stormed the residence of converted priestess, Nana Agradaa on Thursday, September 9, 2021.



The man of God and his boys claimed Nana Agradaa had threatened to pounce on Rev Owusu Bempah wherever she meets him.



So, the man of God decided not to wait for Nana Agradaa to pounce on him, but will visit the priestess in her house in order for her to carry out her threat.



Prior to their visit, the junior pastor in a live video on Facebook, threatened to show Nana Agradaa 'pepper' for disrespecting their father Owusu Bempah.



While carrying out the threat, the two pastors brandished some weapons in the process.



The police then cautioned the public “against any acts that will disturb the peace of the country.”



“We wish to give the assurance that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter and the public will be duly updated,” the police concluded in a statement signed by Kwesi Ofori, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Ag. Director-General, Public Affairs.



