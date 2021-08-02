Rev Ntim Fordjour constructs Assin South roads

Regional News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Entsie, Contributor

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister for Education, has commenced the Rehabilitation of Assin Awuro Camp - Nyame Bɛkyerɛ - Aworoso - Akwetey Road in the Constituency.



The construction works, which is being funded by the MP, when completed, would boost economic activities in the area.



Speaking at a mini-durbar organised by the Chiefs and people of the area to commence work, Hon Ntim Fordjour said the aforementioned roads would be properly rehabilitated while other roads in the Constituency will also receive attention.



"It is my vision to have all major roads in Assin South tarred during my tenure as Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency; all roads in the Constituency will have to see bitumen surfacing", He said.



He used the opportunity to appreciate Erdmac Construction Limited for their good work and urged other Contractors who have been awarded a total of over 150Km roads in Assin South Constituency but have delayed the project for the past four years since he assumed office as a Member of Parliament to come and Complete the Road Projects awarded to them.



The Assemblyman for the Area, Hon Robert Tetteh, on behalf of the chiefs and residents, expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, for the implementation of the project.



