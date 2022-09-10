Rev. Lawrence Tetteh eulogises Queen Elizabeth II

Religion of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Renowned Evangelist, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, has paid glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.



Read the full tribute below:



Queen Elizabeth Regina II had the gift of turning things around especially when situations looked dire and hopeless. She was often attracted to people from all walks of life by her firm disposition and the apparent solidity of her judgement. May the good Lord keep you safe. May God forever bless our Queen!!!



It was an honour to know you personally as our queen and head of the commonwealth community.



As a student at London School of Economics (LSE), I had always cherished your presence and sound sense of judgement. What makes you unique to my entire family was when my wife Barbara and I received your invite to be your guest at the Buckingham Palace. My fondest memory of you was your calmness yet a very unforgettable presence.



Your acceptance to people of all walks of life was uncomparable. You lived long and served on the throne for more than seven decades, which was a sign of immense blessings. Rest well my Queen in the bosom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Our prayers are with King Charles III and the entire Royal family.



Rev. Canon Dr Lawrence Tetteh – World Renowned Evangelist