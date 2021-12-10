Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei launches 6th book to climax 60th birthday

Religion of Friday, 10 December 2021

It was a beautiful occasion on Thursday 2nd December at the Accra Marriott Hotel. The executive launch of CHASING PAPER MOONS: What Happens When we Reach for the Unreachables by Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, founder and general overseer of Living Streams International.



“I wrote this book some decades ago, and it is interesting to note how even more relevant the content is today”, an obviously elated Rev. Dr Markwei said. He looks forward to releasing one of his bestsellers, POWER TRIP in 2022. This is among his seven hundred manuscripts queued and awaiting publication in due time.



Speaking at the launch, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah urged everyone to get a copy of the book CHASING PAPER MOONS because it was rich in revelatory truths.



The event was attended by many dignitaries including Hon. Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency; Mr. Michael Oquaye Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority among others. Taking turns to address the audience, each of them lauded Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei for his sterling leadership both as former global president of PRESEC Old Students and as a man of God. Through his leadership, many enviable and inspiring achievements have been made.



Living Streams International on Sunday 19th December will hold a special launch of the book CHASING PAPER MOONS to climax the 60th birthday celebrations of Rev. Dr. Markwei. The general public is invited to join in celebrating this living legend of our time.