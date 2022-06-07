Reusable sanitary pads are hygienic, safe, reliable, and healthier than single-use pads – Medical Practitioner

Health News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Globally, five hundred (500) million young girls who menstruate are estimated to lack access to menstrual products and hygiene facilities.



In Ghana, however, it is no different. Girls in most semi-rural and rural communities cannot afford sanitary towels and as a result, are unable to go to school, work, or otherwise participate in daily life activities.



For this reason, the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), in partnership with the JANOK Foundation with sponsorship from the Roddenberry Foundation has scaled up its sensitization drive to cover more schools.



The organizers on Friday, 3rd June 2022, trained some selected adolescent girls and boys from the New Abossey Okai Cluster of Schools in the Ablekuma Central District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region as Peer-educates.



The sensitization program formed part of the organization’s efforts at eliminating Menstrual Health Management (MHM) illiteracy among Ghanaian girls.



Aside from the training, the group provided the trainees with brochures and manuals for sensitization purposes as well as sanitary pads for the girls.



Speaking in an exclusive with gbcghanaonline after the programme, a Gender Nurse at Ablekuma Central Health Directorate, Ms. Theresa Agyei-Mensah advised menstruating girls and women to patronize reusable sanitary pads during menstruation.



Ms. Agyei-Mensah alluded that reusable sanitary pads are more hygienic, safe, reliable, and healthier than single-use pads



The Gender Nurse at Ablekuma Central Health Directorate explained that reusable sanitary pads can reduce menstrual cramps, infections, and skin rashes because they are more breathable than single-use pads that have a plastic lining.



“The plastics, synthetic fibers, wool pulp, chlorine, synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances and pesticides, and herbicide-ridden cotton used in disposable menstrual products can lead to allergic reactions, hormone disruption, reproductive disorders, and even cancer,” She noted.