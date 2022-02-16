Return to the lecture halls - Afenyo-Markin begs UTAG lecturers

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NLC sues UTAG over illegal strike



UTAG on strike over poor condition of service



Court places injunction on university lecturers strike



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the University Teachers Association (UTAG) to call off the ongoing strike and return to their lecture halls.



According to him, even though their demands are legitimate, there is a need to balance their demand to ensure the academic calendar is not disrupted.



“They have every legitimate right to demand for what is theirs, at the same time we are pleading with them to balance that demands with the plight of our students that the Academic calendar is not unduly disrupted. The majority caucus is accordingly pleading with UTAG to please get back to the classroom. At the same time, we are also urging government to continue to show good fate and corporate and ensure that there is consensus on the demands of UTAG so that this matter is dealt with ones and for all.”



Meanwhile, an injunction has been placed on the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



By this, UTAG is required to suspend the strike action and return to the negotiation table.



The order from the Court follows an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for an interlocutory injunction to suspend the strike by UTAG while negotiations continue.



Academic work has stalled for over a month due to UTAG’s ongoing strike across the country.



UTAG wants government to reconsider their poor condition of service which include the payment of its annual research allowance to a more realistic allowance “as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.”



They also want the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary restored.







