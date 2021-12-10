Return the laptops – Hopeson Adorye dares ‘NDC teachers’ against the policy

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye says teachers against the distribution of laptops to teachers are members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



According to him, if they do not like the laptops given to them by the Government of Ghana to enhance teaching and learning, they should return them to government and stop the NDC sponsored propaganda against the great initiative.



Hopeson Adorye questioned them on whether they can get such laptops on the open market for GHC 1,500 adding that they should rather be grateful that government is thinking about them and providing laptops to ensure they are not left out of the digital transformation agenda.



“We need to hold the Teachers Associations responsible in this matter. If we have done this then you are a teacher but a member of the NDC so you will continue to cause trouble, that is your problem. If you say what government has done for you is not good but rather you’ll want to work for the NDC and say the laptops we brought are not of good quality that is your problem.



If you are an NDC teacher and you think that the laptops given to you are not the best and that you don’t like them send them back to where you took them from so that you start preparing your lesson notes in books and let’s see which of them is the best. Which laptop can you get in the open market for GHC 1,500? How much are even toys on the open market?”



A teacher union, known as All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG), has announced its decision to embark on a demonstration to express its displeasure over the deduction of GHS 509 from the teachers’ professional development allowance for the payment of the government’s one-teacher one laptop policy.



The demonstration, slated for December 15, 2021, seeks to draw the attention of the Ghana Education Service to immediately refund the deducted money.



According to the association, the deduction is being done without recourse to a court process seeking to halt the distribution.



The General Secretary of All Teachers Alliance Ghana, Albert Dadson Amoah, in an interview said “on 15th December 2021, they should prepare for us. Teachers are minimizing themselves. We want to use this forum to call on GES once again to immediately refund the GHS 509 to teachers.”



“Besides, there are some GES workers who are not teachers, there are the cleaners, cooks, etc. Some earn as little as GHS 700 and the government has gone ahead to deduct GHS 509 from their salaries. How are these people expected to survive?”