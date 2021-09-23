Return our tablets and get paid - GSS to census enumerators

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Statistical Service(GSS) has asked enumerators who are yet to be paid their allowances to return all the gadgets given to them for the exercise in order to be paid.



Head of the Resource and Data Centre (RDC) of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and lead official for the 2021 Population and Housing Census Technical Working team, Mr Johnson Owusu Kagya told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Thursday, September 23, that the contract between the GSS and the enumerators stated that payment would be done upon return of all the tools in possession of the census officials.



He further revealed that about 80 per cent of the enumerators have already been paid their allowances.



Asked whether the enumerators had been paid after the conclusion of the census exercise, he said “Not all of them have been paid."



“Before the exercise, we went into contract and the contract said we will begin paying 30 per cent of the contract sum and when you are done, meaning you have sent the data to us and you have returned all our items to us and so when you are done with it then we clear you and that is when we will pay you the remaining 70 per cent.



“As at last week, we had paid about 80 per cent of the enumerators in full. We are left with the 20 per cent and it has to do with being sure that we don’t pay the money to the wrong people and also getting our returnable items.



“There could be instances where people will tell you if you don’t pay me I will not give you your tablet but it is the other way round, we should get the tablet first before payment is done. What if we give you the money and you also don’t bring the items?”



On Wednesday, September, the Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim said Ghana’s population is currently 30.8 million.



This is up from the 30.42 million figure as of 2019. The total population for Ghana as of the last census in 2010 was enumerated at 24,658,823.



The update was announced at a press conference in Accra.



Overall, females make up 50.7% of the population and males 49.3%, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.



In all, 8,345,414 households were enumerated, with an average national household size of 3.6 persons.