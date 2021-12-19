Return our seized assets to us - CPP begs Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to return the party’s properties which were seized following the coup in 1966 that saw the ousting of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the founder of CPP.



Delivering the CPP’s solidarity message to the New Patriotic party (NPP) at its national annual delegate conference, General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, stated the president must return the assets as a form of reconciliation.



“We at the Conversation Peoples Party want to take the opportunity today to plead with the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to return to the CPP our asserts which was confiscated in 1966 after the coup…it has to be returned to us as a form of reparation…as a form of reconciliation.



“We want to put on notice that the building that is housing the Ministry of Information used to be our headquarters and this headquarters was built by the toil of the rank and file of the party especially the market women who are the foundation and support for the Convention Peoples Party,” she said.



Ashanti region should be “looked after”



Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah also congratulated the NPP for settling on the Ashanti region to host their annual delegates conference noting that it is their stronghold.



She observed that the CPP and NPP have both enjoyed the support of the region in the political history of the country.



Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah charged the NPP to do all within its power to “look after” the region.



“We do congratulate you for holding this event in the Ashanti region – your stronghold. But this region was also the region that stood with the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) during the struggle for independence. So we have something in common-Ashanti supports both of us. So we believe everything will be done possible to ensure Ashanti is looked after,” she further stated.



The NPP is currently holding its National Delegates Conference at the Heroes Park in Kumasi under the theme “NPP: Our Resolve, Our Determination and Commitment to Ghana’s Development.”



Over 8,000 delegates are expected to decide on over 91 proposals tabled to amend the party’s constitution.



According to John Boadu, General Secretary of the party, a total of about 120 proposals were submitted to leadership for consideration, out of which 91 were settled on following some repetitions in some of them.



