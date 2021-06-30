Return all unlicensed weapons – CID boss entreats public

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

• Ghana has experienced several robbery cases in recent times



• The criminals have usually used unlicensed weapons to carry out their operations



• It is for this reason that the CID is asking Ghanaians with unlicensed guns to voluntarily return them



Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Ken Yeboah has called on all persons who have unlicensed weapons in their possession to voluntarily submit them to the police.



He said this at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 while addressing Ghanaians on the state of insecurity in the country spanning the post 2020 election period through to other deadly incidents.



DCOP Ken Yeboah indicated that people who fail to return the unlicensed weapons would be charged and dealt with when apprehended.



He said, “I am using this opportunity to tell people using unlicensed weapons to return to the police because if you are found out you will be charged according to the laws of the country.”



His comment comes after the military and police clashed with protestors on Tuesday, June 29 following the death of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, otherwise known as Kaaka.



This led to the death of two persons; Abdul Nasi Yussif and Murtala Mohammed whiles about six others sustained various degrees of injury.