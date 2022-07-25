General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice.



Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption was discussed.



This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.



In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.



I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime.



Martin Kpebu