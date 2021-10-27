Retract and apologise or I sue – Eugene Arhin to US-based Ghanaian lady

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency is demanding an ‘unqualified apology’ from a US-based Ghanaian lady over a statement she made against him.



According to Eugene, the allegations made by the woman against him are without an iota of truth and have lowered his person in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.



He, therefore, has given the lady by name Ann Arbor an ultimatum to render an apology within 48-hours of the publication of the 26 October dated statement.



The statement signed by Lawyer Gary Nimako hinted of legal action if she does not make use of the window afforded her.



“We are instructed to bring the following to your attention;



“That your publication that “As far as Lam concerned, EUGENE ARHIN is a THIEF" is defamatory of our client as same was made without any basis.



“That no Court has convicted him of the crime of thievery and there being no evidence of same, you have no basis to call him a thief.



“That it is absolutely regrettable to say the least the ill-mannered and unprintable language with which you described our Client that his “thievery” has become “apparent” is most unfortunate,



“We wish to respectfully inform you that our Client denies the criminal allegation of thievery and challenges you to prove same.



“In the absence of your so-doing, we are instructed to demand an immediate unqualified apology for the defamatory publication made on your Facebook wall on or before 28th October 2021.



"Please be informed that we have our Client's firm instructions to use all the available legal remedies to vindicate his grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to comply with our request within the period stated supra," excerpts of the statement read.



The lady in question is quoted to have alleged in a social media post that Eugene Arhin was using his office to create wealth for himself.



“Our politics is a funny thing. The boldness with which we pilfer and bribe our way up the ladder is laughable.



“Can he prove the sources of donors to his foundation? As far as I am concerned, EUGENE ARHIN is a THIEF. Until an independent probe is launched into his dealings to prove otherwise, no one can tell me his ex wife's claims are false!



“But will that ever happen? Absolutely not. Because amassing wealth through illicit means comes with the job. Almost everyone is doing it. And yes, there’s no one under God's sun who can write memos and speeches for the president BUT him. Lol.



“The reason he will always remain on my radar is because he’s the one scapegoat amongst the lot whose thievery became apparent!



“Years from now, his aS$-kissers will tell you he’s a MILLIONAIRE and so no one dares question him. Anokwa!” the said defamatory statement read.











