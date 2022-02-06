Retract and apologise for your 'discriminatory' comments - Enchi youth to Taadi MCE

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A youth group in Enchi, the Municipal capital of Aowin in the Western North Region, is demanding the MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issa, to immediately retract his "discriminatory" remarks made about Enchi people.



It would be recalled that the MCE, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, hauled insults on a police officer, one Inspector Sarfo Andrews who was on duty at a checkpoint near Kwesimintsim cemetery in Takoradi.



Upon reaching the checkpoint in his V8 car, Mr. Abdul Mumin was stopped by the police on allegations of dangerous and careless driving. The decision by the police to question him and to put him through the norm infuriated the MCE as he verbally assaulted the police officer.



He also threatened to teach him a lesson by getting him transferred to Enchi.



His comments did not sit well with the youth of Enchi as they have issued a statement days after the incident calling on Abdul Mumin to retract the comments and apologise.



According to the Concerned Enchi Youth, the words used by the MCE are derogatory and does not speak well of the good people of Enchi.



"We the people of Enchi take great offense at what we consider discriminatory words from the MCE!!! By threatening to transfer the said officer to Enchi, is he trying to suggest Enchi which is the capital of Aowin Municipal is a place where government workers are transferred to in order to punish them? Is he trying to tell the whole world that Enchi is a typical village coupled with untold hardship? We need further and urgent answers from that NCE," the statement read.



The group added that if the MCE fails to heed to their demands, they will implore legal means in ensuring the dignity of the Aowin people are protected.



Meanwhile, the MCE has been suspended by President Akufo-Addo following his actions with the police.



