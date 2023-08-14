Retract and apologise: Pro-Bawumia Ashanti Regional chairmen to Alan’s campaign

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2023

Some constituency chairmen of the New Patriotic Party in the Adanse enclave of the Ashanti Region are demanding a retraction and apology from the campaign team of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen over what they describe as erroneous misrepresentation.



According to the chairmen, they have been misrepresented in terms of their preferred choice in the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest by some reports in the media by Alan’s team following his visit to the area as part of his ongoing campaign.



“Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of a video which erroneously and unfairly misrepresents our position and views with respect to our preferred choice for the upcoming presidential elections in our party.



“We are highly livid and worried about how our statements have been mischievously pieced together to portray a supposed declaration for Hon. Alan Kyerematen, and same shown on UTV during their major news bulletin,” the group in a statement signed by the Adanse Asokwa NPP Chairman, Kwame Owusu said.



The chairmen said they have openly endorsed the candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and do not intend to go back on that commitment and that they only found reason to attend Mr Kyerematen’s campaign in the area out of respect.



“We the Constituency chairmen of the Adanse enclave have already openly and boldly declared our support for the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as our choice for the flag-bearership race, and this is a decision that we don’t intend to rescind nor reverse. To set the records straight, among the 6 constituency chairmen of the Adanse Enclave, it is only the New Edubiase constituency chairman who doesn’t support Dr. Bawumia, and even with that, he doesn’t support Hon. Kyerematen either.



“We as constituency chairmen thought it was the right, appropriate and honourable thing to do, when we received and honoured the invitation of Hon Alan Kyerematen’s team to the delegates durbar since he’s also one of the presidential aspirants and a stalwart of our party. We accorded him that respect just as we would accord any other presidential aspirant the same respect a d audience. But for his team to misrepresent our statements is something we find absolutely wrong and unfair,” the statement said,



The pro-Bawumia NPP chairmen are therefore demanding a retraction and apology from the campaign team of the former trade and industry minister for the said video which they deem as highly altered for the purpose of misrepresenting them.



The NPP is scheduled to hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of approved candidates for the party’s flagbearership race from 10 to five.



A final election will be held by the party on November 4, 2023.



Read the full statement by the group below:



Kwame Owusu Adansi Asokwa Chairman 024 594 5526

(DMB Campaign Coordinator, Adanse Zone)



