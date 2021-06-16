Retirees, residents of Gbawe call for removal of MCE over deplorable roads

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The retirees and residents in Gbawe are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Municipal Chief Executive Officer in the area, Patrick K.B Kumor over lack of deplorable roads.



Speaking to a resident of Gbawe, Nana Yaw Dankwah, he hinted that the deplorable roads are causing them a lot.



"Roads here are extremely bad which has seen businesses in the locality collapsing. Residents here live at risk and cannot guarantee their safety. Landlords cannot assess their homes especially when it rains," he said.



According to Nana Yaw Dankwah, as the rainy season approaches, retirees and residents will have to relocate because their safety cannot be ensured.



He stated that: "The Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe constituency Madam Tina Naa Ameley Mensah before the elections, promised to fix the roads. She declined our calls after she was voted into office. On behalf of the residents, we want to appeal to Madam Tina Mensah to come into our aid".



"Youngsters who go to school this rainy season can fall in those ditches in the middle of the roads. I have even moved my kids from the area until the dry season because I cannot lose them due to a lack of visionless leaders," he added.



He, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to rescue them since the Weija-Gbawe MP, Tina Naa Mensah, and the Municipal Chief Executive Officer are failing to help them.



