Retired Police officer, 72, arrested for defiling 6-year-old granddaughter in Central Region

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 72-year-old retired Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service Samuel Larbie has been arrested by the Kasoa Police Command Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for allegedly defiling his six-year-old granddaughter.



He was reportedly picked up at about 5:30 PM on Wednesday, June 9 for allegedly committing the crime at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



According to police, the Retired Chief Inspector initially inserted his fingers in the genital of the victim on several occasions till the victim’s situation became unbearable but still forced to have sexual intercourse with her.



In an interview with Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, Obaa Yaa who reported the case to the police, the victim is an orphan after both parents died some years ago. She has been staying with the suspect and his wife.



The 72-year-old grandfather according to the report had previously defiled and abused the victim’s elder sister who was at the time twelve years to the knowledge of the ex-inspector’s wife.



Obaa Yaa said the victim was staying with her grandparents and she was taken advantage of when the grandmother passed away.



Currently, the victim has developed unconscious incontinence, a situation where she passes urine unprepared.



“We found out the girls private part was expanding when we took her to the hospital after she reported ill, so we interrogated her and she told us her grandfather has been having sex with her and the worst part is he also inserts his finger in her private parts anytime he has sex with the six-year-old girl,” Obaa Yaa fumed.



According to the six-year-old, “she saw blood oozing from her vagina anytime she urinated” after her grandfather abused her.



She went on to say that blood came from her parts when the old man started abusing her and now she can’t even feel it or notice when the “blood is coming from her vagina.”



The ex-Officer at the moment is assisting investigation whiles the six-year-old victim is receiving treatment at Ofaakor Polyclinic.