Restructured Agyapa deal will be approved if it is in Ghana's interest – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian politician and former Deputy Information Minister under the National Democratic Congress, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, is certain parliament will pass the restructured Agyapa Royalties bill if it has the country’s interest at its core.



He indicated that the initial deal was vehemently rejected because it only promoted bribery and corruption, hence the government’s decision to quickly withdraw it from parliament.



Reacting to news of the presentation of a restructured Agyapa deal to parliament, he said, “A bad thing is a bad thing and that is why it was withdrawn earlier. The first time the document was presented to parliament it was wholly scrutinized and parliament was advised against it. The Special Prosecutor at the time, Martin Amidu said the deal was knee-deep in corruption as it sought to benefit, the Finance Minister’s Databank Group and Gabby Otchere Darko’s law firm. He also realized it was against the principles of accountability and fairness.”



Although the politician has not received a copy of the restructured deal, he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, “if the deal is good, it will be approved and if it is not, it will be rejected again. I am sure the bill will be approved if the deal is not in the interest of one person but in the interest of all Ghanaians.



The government has disclosed its intentions to submit a restructured Agyapa Royalties Agreement to Parliament for approval.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known when he inaugurated the Board of Mineral Income Investment Fund in Accra on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Attorney-General has already reviewed a restructured deal and repackaged it to inure to the benefit of the state.



“The Attorney-General has looked at it and we have had a few stakeholder meetings and I think the new board should be energized to review that and then go through the Parliamentary process,” he said.



The Corruption Risk Assessment revealed that there was reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity in the selection process of the deal. It was also discovered that the transaction was embroiled in infractions regarding relationships and conflict of interest.