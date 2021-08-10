Restore public confidence in the fight against corruption - GACC to new SP

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has charged new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, to rekindle public trust in the fight against corruption in the country.



In a press statement copied to GhanaWeb, GACC appealed to Mr Agyabeng to make corruption look expensive to deter people from engaging in it.



The Coalition also hopes the anti-graft czar would be allowed to work independently devoid of any suppression from external sources.



"The Coalition urges the Special Prosecutor to lead the charge in making corruption a low gain and high-risk venture in Ghana. This is necessary to reassure the citizenry of his fullest commitment to the fight against corruption, as well as serve to rekindle public trust and confidence in the Office of the Special Prosecutor," part of the statement read.



"We trust the Special Prosecutor will assert both his legal and functional independence and be accorded the necessary cooperation and support by all institutions of vertical and horizontal accountability and the Executive branch of government to enable the Special Prosecutor to execute his mandate," the statement added.



Kissi Agyabeng has vowed to suppress and repress corruption in the country.



He made this promise during his swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 5, 2021.







