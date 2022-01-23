Restore Bagbin’s military protection - Wa East MP 'warns' Akufo-Addo, Kan-Dapaah, Nitiwul

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawmaker representing the people of Wa East Constituency, has asked security sector ministers to restore military protection granted to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin since January 2021.



Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, reiterated the Minority's position that anything that happened to Bagbin with the withdrawal of the four military guards will be blamed on government.



He wants the President and Ministers of Defence and National Security to take swift action on the issue.



While on a tour of his constituency, he submitted, “The actions by the President are a direct affront to the 1992 Constitution and only meant to erode public confidence in our democracy.



"It is therefore no surprise that Ghana’s rank on the World Democracy Index 2020 reduced from 54th position with score of 6.75 in 2016 to 59th position with score of 6.50 in 2020.



“I reiterate the position of the Leader of the Minority Group that, We shall hold the President, Defence and National Security Ministers accountable for any breach to the security and safety of the Speaker of Parliament.”



Background



The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, recently withdrew the deployment of four military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



The military indicated in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb that, the soldiers were attached to the Speaker ‘without proper procedure.’



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.



The officers, WO I Jafaru Bunwura, WO II Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



Why Bagbin requested for military protection



The January 2021 letter intercepted by GhanaWeb, under the letterhead of the Parliamentary Service said, “as pertains in other jurisdictions, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, seeks to add military personnel to his security detail for his protection during road movements across the country.”



He explained that “this is paramount, especially in this day and age of terrorism and violent armed robberies. Moreover, coming from the northern part of the country, he will be undertaking several trips up north to visit family and friends and conduct the business of the legislature, which will require close protection.”



Cyril Nsiah further named some four military personnel that have been identified to fit the role and went ahead to request the GAF Chief of Staff to release them to the Office of the Speaker.



Adekurah Andrew, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura and Sgt. Bonney Prince were the officers requested to be attached to Mr. Bagbin’s office.



The Clerk of Parliament further requested that “the personnel are well-kitted and equipped in terms of arms and ammunition to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.”