Restaurants and bar operators urged to include traditional foods in their menus

Regional News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

Restaurants and Bar operators in Tamale, have been urged to include traditional and indigenous foods in their daily menus to help promote the need for Ghanaians to eat what was grown locally and also promote the tourism industry.



The Director of the Northern Regional Center for National Culture, Mr. Abubakari Iddrisu Saeed, who made the call, said traditional foods aside its contribution to food security in the country, also helps in eradicating poverty.



He further said the traditional food crops were resilient to climate change and could promote the country's tourism industry if commercialized.



"Traditional foods consumption adds nutrients to its consumers. This is because most indigenous foods are available which has scientifically been proven to give immunity against many diseases setting in early, in fact, most traditional foods are therapeutic" he said.



Mr. Abubakari Saeed was speaking during a program organized by the Northern Regional Center for National Culture to celebrate this year's Heritage Month.



The program was internally organized by the center and created an opportunity for the staff to exhibit a variety of traditional dishes they prepared to encourage and promote the eating of indigenous Ghanaian foods as well as showcase to the world the nutritional value of some traditional dishes that were eaten by the people.



Some of the traditional dishes displayed included: Maasa, Kulikuli, Kooshe, Pito, Pepper sauce, Abolo with powered fish, Aduwa, Yama, Kukognyina, Zimbuli, Local beer, Sinkpla, Nyonbeka, Beans, Buli with groundnut, Nablichinge, Tuo zaafie (T.z) Zumkom and Wasawasa



In addition, he said such crops support and sustain what he described as the traditional agro-ecosystems which help in boosting food production.



While appealing to the government to support the center to achieve its mandate of preservation, promoting, disseminating, and presentation of the Ghanaian culture, Mr. Saeed encouraged Ghanaians to eat more traditional foods at the restaurants and food bars.



"The Center for National Culture intends to make this programme a bigger one come next year. It will be competitive and all stakeholders in the food chain industry will be invited to take part" Mr. Saeed said.



He likewise appealed to benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the center to promote the local arts and culture of the people.