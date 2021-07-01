Respect the Rights of Citizens - PPP tells Government

Politics of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has called on the government to investigate the Ejura killings and prosecute those responsible.



It said such investigations and prosecutions would deter recklessness and assure Ghanaians of their constitutional rights.



In a statement signed by Mr Simon Quansah, the PPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the party said,” we are deeply concerned about the development in the Ashanti Region with specific reference to the Ejura Township where a number of deaths had been recorded in a matter of days.”



It said an incident of an alleged mob attack was perpetrated on a member of #FixTheCountryNow campaign, Kaaka Anyaas Ibrahim, leading to his death which had received the attention of the security forces, the Nation and the International Community.



The Party said it found the Police and Military response to the peaceful protest on Tuesday morning 29th June 2021 by Youth in Ejura very disturbing.



“We believe that there has been excessive use of force by the security agencies and an abuse of their human rights to demonstrate and hold leaders accountable,” it stated.



The PPP condemned in no uncertain terms, the shooting and killing of the two persons at Ejura, stating that it expected the President to condemn the acts of brutalities meted against citizens by the security forces.



The PPP further asked the Speaker of Parliament to invite the Minister of the Interior and Defence to answer urgent questions regarding the death of Kaaka Anyaas Ibrahim and the reported deaths of two persons as well as the many injured in Ejura.



It said a committee of enquiry should also be set up by Parliament to look into the matter to know the circumstances that led to such unfortunate happenings in order to avoid any possible cover-ups.



The Party said while it calls for calm in Ejura and its surroundings, it would urge the people and youth of Ghana defend their constitutional rights to demand accountability from their elected officers.



