Respect rights of accused persons – Kpebu slams IGP over denial of bail for Prophet Jesus Ahuofe

Martin Kpebu, the counsel for Prophet Stephen Akwasi also known as Jesus Ahuofe has criticized the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service of using discretion to curtail the rights of his client.



Martin Kpebu is displeased with what he says is a conduct by the IGP which sidesteps the law in his bid to ‘teach’ offenders lessons.



Martin Kpebu on JoyNews' News File program said that in his attempt to seek bail for his client, he was constantly told by the police officers that they were under instruction from ‘above’ not to grant them bail.



He stated that police bail should not be determined by the position of the IGP but rather respect for the fundamental human rights of the accused.



Kpebu stated that bail should not be used as a tool for punishing people and that the IGP should desist from such acts.



“Not for once should we encourage IGPs to ask prosecutors that accused persons be remanded when there is obviously no need for further investigations. It’s becoming one too many. Human rights also matter.



“The IGP should respectfully observe the human rights of the accused if you don’t need the person in custody. This thing about 'let’s teach him a lesson' is barbaric. If you want to teach him a lesson, let him be admitted to bail and then make sure you prosecute. You ask for the case to be expedited. You can’t use bail as punishment.



“We kept hearing the investigators and regional commander telling us that order from above. That thing must stop. These (his client and Shatta Wale) are very prominent people, where are they running to over misdemeanor offense,” he wondered.



Jesus Ahuofe is in police custody after being denied bail following his arrest on October 19, 2021. His arrest is connected with a prophecy he made last month to the effect that a famous musician by name Charles will be shot and killed on October 18 this year.



His prophecy which stated that Shatta Wale was going to be shot, is viewed by the police to cause fear and panic in the country.



