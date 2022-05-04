Respect party rules and guidelines – John Boadu told

Politics of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A group known as Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region, says it is utterly disappointed in the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, for defying ground rules on a temporary ban on all forms of campaign activities on the impending NPP internal National Executives contest slated for 2022.



According to the group, it finds it very repugnant and reprehensible that Mr. John Boadu who together with other national officers of the party drafted the rules governing the 2022 NPP internal elections could go contrary to the same and campaign in the Northern parts of the country under the guise of meeting regional and constituency officers of the party.



“It is very instructive and evidently clear that Mr. John Boadu in his recent tour of the Northern parts of the country touted his purported achievements as the General Secretary of the NPP and subsequently urged party delegates to renew his mandate for him in the 2022 contest".



“We find the temporary campaign ban as a Machiavellian tactic to intimidate and disadvantage other contenders for the General Secretary position. We, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the ban itself and the decision of Mr. John Boadu to violate same to his advantage. The NPP as a firm believer and practitioner of true democratic practices must eschew all forms of intimidation, and incumbency abuse and provide a level playing field for all members of the party in an internal contest. Concerned NPP Members -Northern Region, therefore, call on Mr. John Boadu to desist from campaigning and render an unqualified apology to the rank and file of the NPP,” a statement signed by Alhassan Muniru, President of Concerned NPP Members, Northern Region said.